Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SNOWFLAKE

Following a highly acclaimed digital launch in 2020, SNOWFLAKE will premiere in a semi staged concert production as part of the Lowry's REWRITES festival, produced by MPTheatricals in association with Grey Area Theatre. Check out a first look at the show in rehearsals, photographed by Danny Kaan.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Through the prism of social media, satire and song, SNOWFLAKE is a kaleidoscopic musical navigating the tricky nature of sexual identity and community within the confines of modern millennial hood. What happens when the label you gave yourself no longer fits? Do you fight the confusion or embrace the ambiguity?

The first new musical from writer & actor Lewis Cornay will be workshopped at NDT Broadgate this September, before making its world premiere at The Lowry, Salford Quays as a semi-staged concert, headlining the REWRITES festival in October. REWRITES is The Lowry's regular platform for the development of new musical theatre, supporting artists and companies at all stages of their work - whether it is a short ten-minute preview, a work-in-progress or a premiere production having previously featured shows such as Operation Mincemeat, which started as a scratch event at REWRITES.

Writer & performer Lewis Cornay comments: 'The journey to get this musical into a REAL LIFE space has been a long one, so I'm ridiculously excited about working with this brilliant team of cast and creatives in bringing the show to life. I am so passionate about the themes of the piece and the story we're telling, so I'm very interested to see how audiences respond!'

Matt Eames, Senior Producer at the Lowry, comments: 'It's a really exciting time for new musical theatre in this country. There have been some brilliant shows developed over the last 2 years and now it is time to celebrate them in theatres and with live audiences. REWRITES has already platformed some fantastic shows this year and I'm delighted to be working with this team to present SNOWFLAKE'.

The workshop production stars Eve Norris (Be More Chill) as Jess, Rochelle Sherona (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) as Megan, Isaac Hesketh (RENT) as Olly, Roly Botha (Strangers In Between) as Tyler, Phoebe Ellabani (Peter Pan Goes Wrong) as Chloe with Aitch Wylie (STAGES) and Annie Southall (The Boyfriend) as Ensemble and Cornay as Tom. The workshop features arrangements & music direction by Nick Barstow and Matt Herbert. The semi-staged concert production is directed by Tom Jackson Greaves with Annie Southall assisting. Matt Powell provides video design & is lead producer with Samantha Dye, Matthew Rankcom & Laura Loutit for The Grey Area Theatre Company as associate producers. Production artwork is designed by Andrew Exeter. Rehearsal photography is by Danny Kaan.

SNOWFLAKE will premiere at The Lowry, Salford Quays from 14th-16th October, with a filmed production streaming from late October. Tickets and further details are available at www.mptheatricals.co.uk