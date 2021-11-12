Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for ALADDIN at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Rehearsal images have been released for the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's 12th annual panto Aladdin, a magical new adaptation written by award-winning comedian, actor and composer Vikki Stone, directed by Abigail Graham, running at the West London venue from 19 November 2021 to 02 January 2022, with opening night on 27 November.

Check out photos below!

Get ready to sing 'Glory, Glory, Hammersmith' once again and join Aladdin, the Genie and their friends on a magical carpet ride. This festive family adventure follows Aladdin on his quest for true love, fortune and hugs with his nearest and dearest. Expect the usual Lyric twist on all of your favourite characters as well as live music, magic lamps, plenty of laughs and a journey to a faraway land.

The 2021 Lyric panto stars Qasim Mahmood as Aladdin, Stephan Boyce as Dave Twankey, Kate Donnachie as Genie, Irvine Iqbal as Abanazer, Gracie McGonigal as Wishy and Ellena Vincent as Jasmine. The cast is completed by the Ensemble of inspiring West London talent: Caroline Adebayo, Kane Feagan, Carla-Jean Lares, and Harry Drane.

Writer Vikki Stone is well known for her comedy songs and returns to write her debut panto following critically acclaimed appearances at the Lyric as panto villains Abanazer in Aladdin and Fleshcreep in Jack and the Beanstalk. Director Abigail Graham's current work includes MUM by Morgan Lloyd Malcolm and she will also be directing The Merchant of Venice at Shakespeare's Globe next year.

Set Design is by Lily Arnold, Costume Design by Kinnetia Isidore, Lighting Design by Sally Ferguson, Composition and Arrangement by Corin Buckeridge, Sound Design by Nick Manning, Choreography by Chi-San Howard, Musical Direction by Adam Gerber and Casting by Harry Blumenau.

Tickets for Aladdin are on sale now at www.lyric.co.uk