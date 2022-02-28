Photos: First Look at THE WOODS at Southwark Playhouse
Starring Francesca Carpanini as Ruth and Sam Frenchum as Nick.
'The Woods', David Mamet's extraordinary 1977 'battle of the sexes' play gets its first UK revival in 25 years, directed by Russell Bolam, from Thursday 24 February to Saturday 26 March, 2022.
'The Woods' reunites producer Danielle Tarento with director Russell Bolam and set and costume designer Anthony Lamble after they worked together on Anya Reiss's critically acclaimed adaptation of 'Three Sisters', also at Southwark Playhouse. Bolam's 2012 production of Philip Ridley's 'Shivered' was nominated for the Whatsonstage Best Off-West End Production Award, OFFIE nominated for Best New Play, OFFIE long-listed for Best Production and Best Director.
Nick and Ruth are spending the weekend at a remote cabin in the woods. They push their relationship to breaking point in a night of stories and fights, only to rediscover their need for one another in the morning, but the final reconciliation remains uncomfortably tempered by the violent core we now know to be hiding beneath.
Production Details:
Danielle Tarento presents
The Woods
Creative team:
Director Russell Bolam
Set/Costume Designer Anthony Lamble
Lighting Designer Bethany Gupwell
Sound Consultant Ali Taie
Fight/Intimacy Co-ordinator Haruka Kuroda
Accent Coach Nina Zendejas
Producer/Casting Director Danielle Tarento
by David Mamet directed by
Russell Bolam Southwark Playhouse
77-85 Newington Causeway,
London
SE1 6BD Box office
020 7407 0234
between 10am and 2pm, Monday - Friday
In person at the theatre from 10am
Monday - Friday, and from 1pm on
Saturday online
https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk 24th February - 26th March
Times:
Mon-Sat @ 7.30pm
Tues and Sat mats @ 3pm
(not 26th February) Prices:
Previews 24th-30th Feb - all tickets £14
£22 / £18 concessions
Photo credit: Pamela Raith
Sam Frenchum and Francesca Carpanini
