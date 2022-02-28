Photos: First Look at THE WOODS at Southwark Playhouse

'The Woods', David Mamet's extraordinary 1977 'battle of the sexes' play gets its first UK revival in 25 years, directed by Russell Bolam, from Thursday 24 February to Saturday 26 March, 2022.

Nick and Ruth are spending the weekend at a remote cabin in the woods. They push their relationship to breaking point in a night of stories and fights, only to rediscover their need for one another in the morning, but the final reconciliation remains uncomfortably tempered by the violent core we now know to be hiding beneath.

Starring Francesca Carpanini as Ruth and Sam Frenchum as Nick.

'The Woods' reunites producer Danielle Tarento with director Russell Bolam and set and costume designer Anthony Lamble after they worked together on Anya Reiss's critically acclaimed adaptation of 'Three Sisters', also at Southwark Playhouse. Bolam's 2012 production of Philip Ridley's 'Shivered' was nominated for the Whatsonstage Best Off-West End Production Award, OFFIE nominated for Best New Play, OFFIE long-listed for Best Production and Best Director.

Creative team:

Director Russell Bolam

Set/Costume Designer Anthony Lamble

Lighting Designer Bethany Gupwell

Sound Consultant Ali Taie

Fight/Intimacy Co-ordinator Haruka Kuroda

Accent Coach Nina Zendejas

Producer/Casting Director Danielle Tarento

Danielle Tarento presents

The Woodsby David Mamet

directed byRussell Bolam

Southwark Playhouse77-85 Newington Causeway,LondonSE1 6BD

Box office020 7407 0234between 10am and 2pm, Monday - FridayIn person at the theatre from 10amMonday - Friday, and from 1pm onSaturday

online

24th February - 26th March

Times:Mon-Sat @ 7.30pmTues and Sat mats @ 3pm(not 26th February)

Prices:Previews 24th-30th Feb - all tickets £14£22 / £18 concessions