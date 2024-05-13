Photos: First Look at THE TAILOR-MADE MAN at the Stage Door Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gwithian Evans, Hugo Pilcher, Peter Rae, Shelley Rivers, Olivia Ruggerio and Dereck Walker are starring in The Tailor-Made Man, the inaugural play at the new Stage Door Theatre in Drury Lane, the first pub theatre in the West End. Check out all new photos below!

The Tailor-Made Man will run on selected dates at the Stage Door Theatre through Saturday 3 August.

The Tailor-Made Man, by Claudio Macor, is the powerful true story of the Hollywood studio system in its heyday, its hypocrisy and the star who gave up everything for the man he loved.



William “Billy” Haines was a popular MGM movie star in the 1920’s who was fired by studio boss Louis B. Mayer because he was gay and refused to give up his lifelong partner, Jimmie Shields, and marry the silent screen vamp Pola Negri in a sham lavender marriage.



As punishment, his films were pulled from release and sealed in the MGM vaults never to be seen again, and his official studio photographs were destroyed. It was an attempt to erase him completely from movie history. But Billy and Jimmy’s turbulent, passionate love affair was to survive and lasted over 50 years. This is their story.

Photo Credit: Peter Davies

Hugo Pilcher and Gwithian Evans

Gwithian Evans, Hugo Pilcher

Olivia Ruggerio, Peter Rae

Hugo Pilcher, Shelley Rivers

Peter Rae, Olivia Ruggerio

Dereck Walker

Hugo Pilcher

Shelley Rivers, Hugo Pilcher

