Photos: First Look at THE LITTLE PRINCE at Taunton Brewhouse
Based on the much-loved story by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, join the planet-hopping prince on an intergalactic adventure like no other!
Award-winning theatre company Metta Theatre and the team at Taunton Brewhouse are presenting a brand-new circus musical extravaganza The Little Prince, playing at the Somerset venue from 6 - 30 December, with a press night on 7 December, and a Ukrainian captioned performance on 28 December.
Get a first look at photos below!
Stranded in the middle of the Sahara Desert, a brave pilot meets the Little Prince, a mysterious child from far away with a universe of stories to share. As water begins to run out, can these fantastical tales of adventure help this unlikely pair find a way home?
Based on the much-loved story by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, join the planet-hopping prince on an intergalactic adventure like no other! You'll meet a host of colourful characters - from the friendly fox to prickly rose.
Joyously adapted for the stage by Metta Theatre and complete with spectacular circus and enchanting original songs, this uplifting tale of friendship and imagination is the perfect family treat this festive season.
The company of talented actors and circus artists - who will perform alongside a 24-person strong local youth ensemble - will include Joshua Frazer who will play 'Prince', Rosalind Ford as 'Pilot', Tilly Lee Kronick as 'Rose / Fox', Hazel Lam as 'Fox / Rose', Ben Kaufman as 'Drunkard / Lamplighter / King', and Freya Stokka as ensemble.
The Little Prince is directed by Metta Co-Artistic Director P Burton-Morgan, who also wrote the Book and Lyrics, with score by Candida Caldicot, Set and Lighting Design by Metta Co-Artistic Director William Reynolds, Sound Design by Beth Duke and Costume Design by Rosalba Mensah. Joseph Buckler is Musical Director and Freya Stokka is Associate Director.
Book online or by calling the Box Office on 01823 283244.
Photo credit: Alex Brenner
The Cast of The Little Prince
