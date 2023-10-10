Photos: First Look at SIZWE BANZI IS DEAD at MAST Mayflower Studios

Production images have been released for the upcoming Mayflower MADE revival of Athol Fugard, John Kani & Winston Ntshona’s Sizwe Banzi is Dead, which runs at MAST Mayflower Studios until 14 October 2023 as part of Black History Month 2023. Check out the photos below!

Port Elizabeth in Apartheid South Africa. Sizwe Banzi, an African worker, has a passbook stating he was supposed to return home three days ago. Without a valid passbook, Sizwe cannot work and therefore cannot support his wife and four children.



After finding a dead body with a passbook valid to work in Port Elizabeth, Sizwe must decide whether his name defines who he is, or should he steal the dead man’s identity in order to provide for his family. As he steps into the photographic studio, he must make that decision.

John Pfumojena (Peter Pan – National Theatre/Bristol Old Vic/Troubadour Theatre, The Jungle – The Curran, San Francisco/St Anne’s, Brooklyn/Playhouse Theatre, London/Young Vic) will direct and perform as ‘Styles’ and ‘Buntu’, alongside Wisdom Iheoma (One Who Wants to Cross – Finborough Theatre, Dinner 18:55 – Leeds Playhouse) as the titular ‘Sizwe Banzi’.

Pfumojena recently provided Musical Direction, Composition and Arrangements for the Olivier award-nominated production of For Black Boys Who Have Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy.

John Pfumojena said, “Produced by MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton as part of Mayflower Made, this revival of “Sizwe Banzi is Dead” holds a profound resonance in today’s world. Drawing from my personal journey, it began with a line from the play that etched itself into my soul at 16: “A black man stay out of trouble? Impossible… our skin is trouble.” The enduring relevance of this statement is palpable, as we witness the persistence of racism and white supremacy. The play, originally conceived during the Apartheid era, remains a poignant commentary on racial oppression.

Yet, this revival isn’t a mere historical re-enactment. It mirrors the unsettling reality of our times, where racial prejudice thrives, media fuels hatred, and racial profiling persists. “Sizwe Banzi is Dead” emerges as a contemporary narrative, portraying the dreams and struggles of its characters amidst external pressures.

Our revival invites you to witness the essence of humanity, with characters who navigate life’s fragility amid political turmoil.”

The production marks the first time that MAST Mayflower Studios has staged a classic South African play and is part of the theatre’s ongoing vision to provide inspiring experiences for everyone, and to be a creative hub and centre of excellence for culture in Southampton.

After the run at MAST, the production will tour to Exeter Northcott at the Barnfield (16 & 17 October), Aberystwyth Arts Centre (24 & 25 October), and then Theatre by the Lake in Keswick (27 & 28 October).

MAST Chief Executive and Creative Director Michael Ockwell said of the production, “We are incredibly pleased to have such a talent as John Pfumojena directing this play, and to see his vision come to life. This is an exciting development at MAST as we expand our produced work. Having such a fantastic team of creatives makes this venture all the more exciting!”