Photos: First Look at ONE LAST PUSH at Salisbury Playhouse

All new production photos have been released for the world premiere of One Last Push at Salisbury Playhouse. The new comedy written by Broadchurch’s Chris Chibnall and starring Call The Midwife’s Laura Main opens on 20 February and runs until 9 March, with previews from 15 February.
Cast: Sam Alexander (Mark), Valerie Antwi (Alize), Sherry Baines (Eileen), James Gaddas (David), Laura Main (Jen) and David Partridge (Paul).
Director: Gareth Machin; In-House Producer: Alice Bezant; Designer: Simon Kenny; Lighting Designer: Johanna Town; Sound Designer: Andrea Cox; Video Designer: Dan Light; Costume Supervisor: Teri Buxton; Casting Director: Gabrielle Dawes CDG
One Last Push is the world premiere of a new original comedy about the unexpected and often hilarious dramas of childbirth written by Chris Chibnall, creator of Broadchurch and the showrunner of Doctor Who. Chibnall’s new play hilariously depicts what happens when one of life’s most magical events gets hijacked… by life itself.
Jen and Mark have done the NCT classes. They’ve written the birth plan, in precise detail. They’ve even got the birth pool ready in the living room of their new flat. Almost.
Everything is set for the perfect, calm, idyllic home birth. Except they’ve reckoned without intrusive family, nosy neighbours, uninvited guests and a new flat full of unwelcome surprises.
Photo Credit: Craig Fuller
