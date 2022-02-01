Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Kieran Buckeridge & Sarah Kempton in SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR

Feb. 1, 2022  

London Classic Theatre is presenting a tour of Bernard Slade's Same Time, Next Year which opens at Theatre Royal Winchester 2 Feb, before touring to Mold, Bury St Edmunds, Ilfracombe, Bracknell, Derby, Poole and Eastbourne, concluding at New Vic, Newcastle-under-Lyme on 16 April 2022.

Doris and George meet in 1951, a chance encounter in a Californian hotel that leads to a passionate one-night stand. Both are married to other people, but, soon aware that this might be the start of something, they promise to meet 12 months later. So begins a romantic love affair that lasts 25 years.

The play charts their lives through the ups and downs of parenthood, career highs and lows as well as the shifting fashions and morals of the passing decades.

Bernard Slade paints a bittersweet, nostalgic and funny portrait of two likeable protagonists who find themselves in the most unusual of long-term relationships.

Michael Cabot directs Kieran Buckeridge and Sarah Kempton

For more information visit: http://londonclassictheatre.co.uk/

Photo credit: Sheila Burnett

Kieran Buckeridge, Sarah Kempton

Kieran Buckeridge, Sarah Kempton

Sarah Kempton

Sarah Kempton, Kieran Buckeridge

Sarah Kempton, Kieran Buckeridge

Sarah Kempton, Kieran Buckeridge

Sarah Kempton, Kieran Buckeridge

Sarah Kempton, Kieran Buckeridge

Kieran Buckeridge


