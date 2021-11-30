Photos: First Look at JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at the New Wolsey Theatre

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich are inviting audiences to be digitally part of this year's upcoming rock 'n' roll pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk, by submitting a video of themselves performing a piece of British Sign Language-incorporated choreography by Darragh O'Leary.

Jack and the Beanstalk, written by New Wolsey Artistic Director Peter Rowe and directed by Kate Golledge, is billed as a "rock 'n' rock panto" that features a cast of multi-skilled actor musicians presenting a glorious mash up of pantomime and pop concert.

Check out photos below!

The rock 'n' roll panto, which will play to in person and livestreamed audiences from 25 November 2021 - 8 January 2022, will feature a selection of the submitted videos during one of the musical numbers of the production.

Following the critically acclaimed success of the theatre's hybrid pantomime offering The Snow Queen in 2020, which was "adored" by New York Times critics Alexis Soloski and Elisabeth Vincentelli, this year's offering will once again include interactions with audiences at home, participation, and shout-outs during the performance.

The theatre has released a dance tutorial video (with BSL - British Sign Language - interpretation and captioning) with choreographer Darragh O'Leary and BSL interpreter Caroline Smith, with video submissions being able to be submitted at www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/dancing until Monday 22nd November at 5pm.

Captioned, Audio Described, British Sign Language interpreted and Relaxed performances will be available during the run and all livestream performances will have captioned and audio described options available, except for the BSL shows when the livestream's captioning option will be replaced by a British Sign Language option.

The cast for Jack and the Beanstalk are: Nicola Bryan (Sweet Charity) as Fleshcreep, Joe Butcher (Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story) as The Giant, Daniel Carter-Hope (Made In Dagenham) as Squire Snuffbox, James Haggie (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Billy, Natasha Magigi (Don Quixote) as Fairy Aubergine/Gemima, Daniella Piper (The Secret Garden) as Jill, Steve Simmonds (Assassins) as Dame Dolly Durden and Neil Urquhart (Bicycle Boy) as Jack. All other roles are played by members of the company.

Jack and the Beanstalk is written by New Wolsey Artistic Director Peter Rowe and directed by Kate Golledge with Rebekah Hughes (Musical Director), Neil Irish (Set & Costume Director), Darragh O'Leary (Choreographer), Richard G Jones (Lighting Designer), James Cook (Sound Designer), Jake Barinov (AV Programmer & Content Creator) and Debbie O'Brien (Casting Director).

The production team consists of: David Phillips (Head of Production), Lewis Moore (Deputy Production Manager), Margaret Lock (Wardrobe Supervisor), Laura Hammond (Company Stage Manager), Ellie Randall (Deputy Stage Manager), Crystal Gayle (Assistant Stage Manager) and Jack Ryan (LX Programmer).

Tickets for in person audiences begin from £12 with livestream tickets at £25. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.wolseytheatre.co.uk/