Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

New photos have been released for Icon Theatre's large-scale dance, movement and light production of If Not Now, which features breath-taking visuals projected onto Rochester Castle with 175 members of the local community performing part of Medway Light Nights.

If Not Now is part of Icon Theatre's 20th anniversary year. The production is free to attend, has a running time of 20 minutes, and will be playing tonight on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th February at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.