Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

pixeltracker

If Not Now is part of Icon Theatre’s 20th anniversary year.

Feb. 11, 2022  

New photos have been released for Icon Theatre's large-scale dance, movement and light production of If Not Now, which features breath-taking visuals projected onto Rochester Castle with 175 members of the local community performing part of Medway Light Nights.

If Not Now is part of Icon Theatre's 20th anniversary year. The production is free to attend, has a running time of 20 minutes, and will be playing tonight on Friday 11th and Saturday 12th February at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm.

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre

Photos: First Look at IF NOT NOW at Icon Theatre


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico

More Hot Stories For You