Photos: First Look at GOD OF CARNAGE at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Production photos have been released for God of Carnage, Yasmina Reza’s Olivier and Tony Award-winning dark comedy, translated by Academy Award-winning Christopher Hampton. Directed by Lyric Associate Director Nicholai La Barrie, this fresh revival rips the thin veneer of civility with heart-pounding honesty and is the unmissable darkly funny roller-coaster you won’t want to end. God of Carnage is currently playing at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre until 30 September 2023, with opening night for press on 06 September.

Making her Lyric stage debut is Freema Agyeman as Veronica Novak, best known for her role as the companion Martha Jones in Doctor Who (BBC) as well as Trish in Dreamland (Sky). Also in the company is Ariyon Bakare who previously appeared in BBC hit-series His Dark Materials, playing Alan Raleigh; Dinita Gohil, recently seen in the Father and the Assassin (National Theatre) takes on the role of Annette Raleigh; and Martin Hutson, seen in Small Island (National Theatre), plays Michael Novak.



The other day in the park, 11 year old Ferdinand knocked 11 year old Bruno’s two front teeth out. Their parents meet up to have a civil conversation about the misdemeanours of their children in a suitably calm and rational way… what can go wrong? As night falls chaos ensues with explosive tantrums, name-calling and tears.

God of Carnage is designed by Lily Arnold who returns to the Lyric following the triumph of A Doll’s House (2019), the lighting design is by Richard Howell, sound design and composition by Asaf Zohar, casting by Heather Basten CDG, fight direction by Bethan Clark, vocal coaching by Christopher Holt, assistant direction by Mo Korede, senior casting assistance by Fran Cattaneo, and casting assistance by Iman Wilson.

Recorded musicians are Amaia String Quartet, featuring Alex Lomeiko and Milan Berginc on the violin, Varinia Oyola Rebaza on the viola, and Molly McWhirter on the cello.