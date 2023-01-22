Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal

The production will be touring to Sheffield, Scarborough and Plymouth.

Jan. 22, 2023  

A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality, Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan, Shakespeare's Globe). Having reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020, Theatre Centre will present their spring tour of Birds and Bees. Uncovering the failings of the sex education system in schools, this dynamic and poignant production has been developed in collaboration with Sheffield Theatres and will be touring to Sheffield, Scarborough and Plymouth.

Check out the rehearsal photos below!

One click and it's gone too far, far too fast. As explicit photos of the school's 'it' couple go viral, real-life consequences of online life start to spread - and so do everyone's opinions. Leilah can't help but feel her Instagram is more of a burden than 'living her best life'. Billy is queer and proud but feels unseen by the education system; they've had enough of feeling invisible. Aarron is still in the early stages of learning how to be a man online and it's starting to become toxic. And Maisy, well Maisy's not that into sex, thank you very much. Birds and Bees follows the narrative of four school peers as they recognise their differences and engage their own unique power and potential to spark change.

Celebrating 70 years of schools touring, Theatre Centre is a national theatre company that generates daring and reverent work to amplify the voices of young people. Acting as a connector and enabler for local communities, Theatre Centre fosters creativity and aims to incite positive change by commissioning trailblazing new writers and taking their enthralling new works into schools and theatres across the UK. Prioritising access, Theatre Centre works with young people in areas that are excluded and where there is little provision, eliminating economic barriers and uniting artists and young people across the arts.

Tour Dates

25th January - 11th February
Sheffield Theatres, Playhouse
There will be a captioned performance on Thursday 2nd February and an audio described and signed performance on Thursday 3rd Feb.
www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/birds-and-bees

2nd -3rd March
Stephen Joseph Theatre, The Round
https://sjt.uk.com/events/birds-and-bees

9th-11th March
Theatre Royal Plymouth
https://theatreroyal.com/whats-on/birds-and-bees/

Photo Credit: Chris Saunders

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
Dumile Sibanda

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
Lee Affen, Rob Watt, Yami Löfvenberg

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
Milo McCarthy

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
Richard Logun

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
Richard Logun, Milo McCarthy, Dumile Sibanda

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
Richard Logun, Milo McCarthy, and Dumile Sibanda

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
Richard Logun, Milo McCarthy, and Dumile Sibanda

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
Sandra Belarbi

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
Sandra Belarbi and Richard Logun

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
The Company of Birds and Bees

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
The Company of Birds and Bees

Photos: First Look at BIRDS AND BEES UK Tour in Rehearsal
Yami Löfvenberg, Richard Logun, Milo McCarthy, and Dumile Sibanda




Déda Announces Spring/Summer Season Of Work Photo
Déda Announces Spring/Summer Season Of Work
Déda has announced its Spring/Summer season of work that includes Cabaret, Circus, Jazz, Dance and Fairy Tales like you have never seen them before!
Photos: First Look at Told By An Idiots Charlie And Stan at Wiltons Music Hall Photo
Photos: First Look at Told By An Idiot's Charlie And Stan at Wilton's Music Hall
Inspired by real life events intertwined with a fantastical reimagining, Told by an Idiot’s acclaimed Charlie and Stan is at Wilton's Music Hall from 18th Jan - 4th Feb before embarking on a national spring tour. 
Madonna Announces 3rd & 4th London Dates Due to Demand Photo
Madonna Announces 3rd & 4th London Dates Due to Demand
The Celebration Tour will take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began. The Celebration Tour will offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates on the global tour.
Charles Dickens GREAT EXPECTATIONS Joins Mercury Theatres Spring/Summer Season Photo
Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS Joins Mercury Theatre's Spring/Summer Season
Ahead of opening the world première adaption of Manjeet Mann's Carnegie Medal-winning young adult novel Run Rebel, Mercury Theatre has announced their new production of Charles Dickens' novel, Great Expectations, as part of their Spring/Summer season.

More Hot Stories For You


Déda Announces Spring/Summer Season Of WorkDéda Announces Spring/Summer Season Of Work
January 20, 2023

Déda has announced its Spring/Summer season of work that includes Cabaret, Circus, Jazz, Dance and Fairy Tales like you have never seen them before!
Photos: First Look at Told By An Idiot's Charlie And Stan at Wilton's Music HallPhotos: First Look at Told By An Idiot's Charlie And Stan at Wilton's Music Hall
January 20, 2023

Inspired by real life events intertwined with a fantastical reimagining, Told by an Idiot’s acclaimed Charlie and Stan is at Wilton's Music Hall from 18th Jan - 4th Feb before embarking on a national spring tour. 
Charles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS Joins Mercury Theatre's Spring/Summer SeasonCharles Dickens' GREAT EXPECTATIONS Joins Mercury Theatre's Spring/Summer Season
January 20, 2023

Ahead of opening the world première adaption of Manjeet Mann's Carnegie Medal-winning young adult novel Run Rebel, Mercury Theatre has announced their new production of Charles Dickens' novel, Great Expectations, as part of their Spring/Summer season.
THE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to St. Helens in FebruaryTHE WIZARD OF OZ Comes to St. Helens in February
January 20, 2023

Following the record-breaking Christmas pantomime Cinderella, St Helens Theatre Royal are back with the first of four pantomimes in 2023, a totally wizard treat for all the family this half-term with a trip to the merry old land of Oz.
Government Awards £20m For Harlow Council Regeneration SchemeGovernment Awards £20m For Harlow Council Regeneration Scheme
January 19, 2023

A new live music venue and upgrades to the Playhouse will be delivered following Harlow Council successfully securing £20m of government funding to transform and regenerate Playhouse Square and College Square.
share