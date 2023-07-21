Photos: First Look at ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at the Open-Air Lavender Theatre

Performances will run at the 250-seat open air theatre Lavender Theatre through  5 August.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

All new production photos have been released from Annie Get Your Gun, opening tonight at the new open-air Lavender Theatre! Performances will run through  5 August.

Featuring a glittering score of Irving Berlin’s best-loved songs, director/choreographer Simon Hardwick will bring the story to life in 2023 with a raw and kinetic staging evoking the energy of Buffalo Bill’s original touring celebrations of the Wild West. 

Leading the cast are SuRie as Annie Oakley, Charlie McCullagh (‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘Dr. Zhivago’, ‘42  Balloons’) as Frank Butler, Chlöe Hart (Catherine of Aragon in the national tour of ‘Six’, ‘Evita’, ‘Kinky Boots’) as Dolly Tate and Elliot Broadfoot, a 2023 graduate from Leeds Conservatoire making his professional debut as Buffalo Bill. 

The rest of the company features Nina Bell (‘Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas’, ‘Matilda’, UK & Ireland Tour), Joe Boyle (‘Top Hat’, ‘Heathers’), Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (‘From Here To Eternity)’, Jay Faisca (‘Henry VI: Days of Rebellion’), Marisa Harris (‘Yeast Nation’, ‘Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera’), Holly Lawrence (‘Grease’, Royal Caribbean), AJ Lewis (‘Mandela’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’), and Joseph Vella (‘Gypsy’, ‘From Here To Eternity’). 

Playing Annie’s younger siblings are Olivia Ainsworth, Mayah Balcerak, Layla Duke, Mahlie Duval, Poppy LeRougetel, and Caitlin Muggeridge.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

Photos: First Look at ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at the Open-Air Lavender Theatre
Joseph Veller


SuRie


SuRie


Charlie McCullagh


SuRie and young cast


AJ Lewis, Nina Bell, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey


Charlie McCullagh, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey


Elliot Broadfoot


Jay Faisca


Joseph Vella


Joseph Vella, Nina Bell, and cast


Nina Bell, Chloe Hart


Nina Bell, Joseph Vella



