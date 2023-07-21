Photos: First Look at ANNIE GET YOUR GUN at the Open-Air Lavender Theatre

Performances will run at the 250-seat open air theatre Lavender Theatre through 5 August.
POPULAR
All new production photos have been released from Annie Get Your Gun, opening tonight at the new open-air Lavender Theatre! Performances will run through 5 August.
Featuring a glittering score of Irving Berlin’s best-loved songs, director/choreographer Simon Hardwick will bring the story to life in 2023 with a raw and kinetic staging evoking the energy of Buffalo Bill’s original touring celebrations of the Wild West.
Leading the cast are SuRie as Annie Oakley, Charlie McCullagh (‘Bonnie & Clyde’, ‘Dr. Zhivago’, ‘42 Balloons’) as Frank Butler, Chlöe Hart (Catherine of Aragon in the national tour of ‘Six’, ‘Evita’, ‘Kinky Boots’) as Dolly Tate and Elliot Broadfoot, a 2023 graduate from Leeds Conservatoire making his professional debut as Buffalo Bill.
The rest of the company features Nina Bell (‘Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas’, ‘Matilda’, UK & Ireland Tour), Joe Boyle (‘Top Hat’, ‘Heathers’), Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (‘From Here To Eternity)’, Jay Faisca (‘Henry VI: Days of Rebellion’), Marisa Harris (‘Yeast Nation’, ‘Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera’), Holly Lawrence (‘Grease’, Royal Caribbean), AJ Lewis (‘Mandela’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’), and Joseph Vella (‘Gypsy’, ‘From Here To Eternity’).
Playing Annie’s younger siblings are Olivia Ainsworth, Mayah Balcerak, Layla Duke, Mahlie Duval, Poppy LeRougetel, and Caitlin Muggeridge.
Photo Credit: Harry Elletson
Joseph Veller
SuRie
SuRie
Charlie McCullagh
SuRie and young cast
AJ Lewis, Nina Bell, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey
Charlie McCullagh, Kyerron Dixon-Bassey
Elliot Broadfoot
Jay Faisca
Joseph Vella
Joseph Vella, Nina Bell, and cast
Nina Bell, Chloe Hart
Nina Bell, Joseph Vella
Videos
|'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Walmer Castle and Gardens (8/05-8/05)
|Cheeky Little Brown
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
|Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
|The Wing Scuffle Spectacular
Leyton Jubilee Park (7/13-7/29)
|'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Brighton Open Air Theatre (8/06-8/06)
|Swan Lake
Belgrade Theatre (11/07-11/07)
|The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
|An Evening with Tony Award Winner Levi Kreis
Sonata Piano & Cabaret Lounge (7/26-7/26)
|Phantasmagoria
Belgrade Theatre (10/05-10/07)
|The Full Monty
Belgrade Theatre (10/02-10/07)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You