Photos: First Look at ALADDIN at the Wolverhampton Grand



Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has officially launched this year's magical pantomime adventure, ALADDIN, which opens on Saturday 3 December. Check out photos below!

Cast members helped bring the sparkle to Wolverhampton as they gathered on stage at the theatre, at Wolverhampton's Cave Lounge and at Dudley Zoo, who sponsor the Grand Theatre pantomime each year.

This year's cast includes West End leading lady Zoe Birkett, fresh from the London production of Moulin Rouge The Musical, as Spirit Of The Ring. At the press launch were EastEnders' Beppe Di Marco, Michael Greco as Abanazar, CBeebies favourite Ben Cajee in the title role of Aladdin, returning panto legends Tam Ryan as Wishee Washee and Ian Adams as Widow Twankey, Ian Billings as the Notary and Sofie Anné as Princess Jasmine. Duane Gooden completes the principal cast as the Genie.

The ensemble are Lydia Baber-Day, Samara Clarke, Ellie Cooper, Gabriella-Rose Marchant, Louis Quinn, Jack Skelton, Jacob Thomas and Jayd'n Tyrone.

Chief Executive & Artistic Director at the Grand Theatre Adrian Jackson said; "The Grand Theatre has a rich history of producing pantomime, from the theatres opening season in 1894, panto was placed firmly at the heart of the annual programme. It has been my intention to return to in-house pantomime, and this year the ambition has become a reality. I am delighted Aladdin will be a Wolverhampton Grand Theatre production and since announcing our cast a few weeks ago, we have received wonderful feedback and tickets sales have increased significantly. This year, we have also crafted an association with Evolution Productions and following the closure of our show in January, the production will then form part of Evolution's extensive pantomime portfolio in the future. We are delighted to be working in association with Emily Wood and Paul Hendy at Evolution Productions, their experience, enthusiasm and excellence in the field of pantomime, very much aligns with the Grand Theatre's vision for Aladdin 2022."

The headline sponsor for ALADDIN will be Dudley Zoo & Castle.

Join Aladdin on a spectacular quest from humble beginnings to riches beyond his wildest dreams! With a magical lamp, the help of a trusty genie and three wishes, only he can take on the evil sorcerer Abanazar! Can he conquer the cave of wonders and who will win the heart of the princess in the most spellbinding battle of good versus evil!? Book tickets and find out in ALADDIN, a magical pantomime adventure from Saturday 3 December 2022 - Saturday 7 January 2023 at grandtheatre.co.uk.