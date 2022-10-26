Photos: First Look At THE NAUGHTY FOX At Toucan Theatre

Get a first look at Toucan Theatre's return of their flagship production The Naughty Fox, now also an illustrated book, written and directed by James Baldwin, following the success of its sold out run at the Marlowe Theatre in 2018, where it was originally commissioned, and a National tour in Spring 2020.

The immersive, multisensory production performed by Bri Malaika and Eleanor Wright allows children from 0-5-years-old and those with profound and multiple learning disabilities and their companions to experience a world of storytelling through puppets, music, and light projections. A technically autonomous company, Toucan Theatre tours all seating, lighting and equipment to create bespoke audience seating, with immersive, multisensory dens and interactive mobiles built around the audience. Teddies from leading children's soft toy company Jelly Cat are puppeted as part of the show and sold alongside the tour.

The production opens at The North Wall Arts Centre in Oxford on 22 October, before touring to theatre venues in Maidenhead, Coventry, Wolverhampton, Newcastle upon Tyne, Cumbernauld, Millom, Manchester, Lincoln, Hereford, Dorchester, Folkestone, Torrington, Poplar, culminating at The Arc in Winchester on 24 December. The production also visits hospices and SEN(D) schools throughout the tour. The show integrates creative captions for deaf and hard of hearing audience members. All public performances are relaxed, with reduced audience performances for people with profound multiple learning disabilities available. Tickets are now on sale at each venue.

Snuggle up in a magical den with comfy creatures - Honk, Splash and TaWit TaWoo - as they teach The Naughty Fox a very important lesson: it's better to share. Set in the magical forest, Fox goes on an adventure to learn from the Aurora that sharing is caring.

Feel your way through the immersive, multisensory journey of friendship and play for little ones and their grown-ups. Fully accessible and relaxed.

Experience a world of puppetry, music, light projection and bubbly energy as our two storytellers bring household objects to life.