Photos: DOCDOC At Churchill Theatre Bromley and the Palace Theatre Southend

Check out new photos of DocDoc at the Churchill Theatre Bromley from 5-15 February 2025 and the Palace Theatre Southend from 18-22 February 2025.

In this hysterical farce which pokes fun at all our idiosyncrasies and foibles, Doctor Cooper, a renowned specialist in obsessive-compulsive disorders, is running late. Meanwhile, he has a waiting room filled with patients desperate to be treated. First up there’s Fred with a bad case of Tourette’s, and behind him a growing queue of more and more challenging compulsions. Practice Assistant, Anna, attempts to keep on top of the mounting chaos whilst we await the good doctor's arrival but, with the extended absence of Doctor Cooper, the group has no other option than to try their own version of group therapy, with screamingly funny consequences.

DocDoc stars Sophie Bloor (Gay Pride and No Prejudice) as Lili, Gareth Brierley (The Diplomat) as Fred, Ryan Early (Coronation Street) as Lee, Joanna Hudson-Fox (Emmerdale) as Blanche, Isabella Leung (A Bouffon Play About Hong Kong) as Anna, Julia J Nagle (9 to 5 The Musical) as Mary and Leon Stewart (Wish You Were Dead) as Otto with Rhîan Crowley-McLean (Witness for the Prosecution) and Joshua Ford (Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) as understudies.

The UK Creative Team for DocDoc is Writer Laurent Baffie, English Version by Julian Quintanilla, Adaptation by Susie McKenna and Clarisa Butler, Director Ian Talbot (The Mousetrap) with Original Direction by Lia Jelin and Designer Paula Sabina.

Photo Credit Mark Senior Photography



The Casr of DOCDOC

Leon Stewart

Julia J. Nagle, Joanna Hudson-Fox, Sophie Bloor, Leon Stewart

Joanna Hudson-Fox, Julia J. Nagle, Leon Stewart

Gareth Brierley and Isabella Leung

Ryan Early, Julia J. Nagle

Leon Stewart, Sophie Bloor, Ryan Early, Gareth Brier

