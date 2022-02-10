Photos: Check Out All New Photos of the Hackney Empire Auditorium as Part of its 120th Birthday Celebrations

Brand new images have been released of the iconic Hackney Empire Auditorium, as part of the venue's 120th birthday celebrations. Seats are still available to sponsor as part of the new phase of the Dedicate A Seat campaign.

Check out the photos below!

The Dedicate a Seat Campaign was a major and hugely popular part of Hackney Empire's 2004 renovation campaign led by Griff Rhys Jones and Sir Alan Sugar. Now, as we celebrate reaching our 120th anniversary we are making 120 seats in the auditorium available for a special group of people, who will help us ensure Hackney Empire can provide unforgettable experiences for generations more to come.

"We are delighted to relaunch this much loved programme for our 120th anniversary year. As a registered charity Hackney Empire depends on the support of those who love it. By dedicating a seat you will join Hackney Empire supporters from across the world of entertainment including: Stars of stage and screen Sir Ian Mckellen, Sir Ben Kingsley, Barbara Windsor, Sylvester McCoy; Legends of Comedy Alan Davies, Michael Palin, Paul Merton, Lenny Henry, Dawn French, Nish Kumar, Arabella Weir and incredible musicians including Eric Clapton and Hackney Empire Patron Leona Lewis." Yamin Choudury, Artistic Director Hackney Empire

For £500 you can customise your plaque on your chosen seat in our legendary auditorium.

Whether you wish to wish to have a seat in your family's name, to mark a special occasion, commemorate a loved one or give as a special gift, a named seat makes the ideal gift for the theatre-goer in your life and is a great way to show your support.

Dedications can include names, dates, quotes, and phrases. A personalised plaque will be attached to the seat of your choice.

Seats are £500 for 10 years with the opportunity to extend thereafter.

Everything we raise through the 120 Seats Campaign will help ensure that Hackney Empire remains at the heart of all its communities for generations to come.

Once we've received your order, we will be in touch to organise your dedication and where in the auditorium you would like your seat to be.

For more information please contact: elly.rothnie@hackneyempire.co.uk or call 020 8510 4390.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior