Photos: BEDROOM FARCE At The Mill At Sonning Theatre

See photos of Alan Ayckbourn’s ‘Bedroom Farce’ at The Mill at Sonning Theatre, running 1 August - 21 September.

The production reunites Director Robin Herford and Designer Michael Holt - the creative team behind The Woman in Black, which ran 33 years in the West End and 13 UK tours/

Starring Georgia Burnell, Allie Croker, Antony Eden, Stuart Fox, Rhiannon Handy, Julia Hills, Damien Matthews, Ben Porter.

Filled with witty dialogue, cleverly constructed situations and Alan Ayckbourn’s signature blend of charm and chaos, Bedroom Farce is a roller-coaster ride of laughter, love, and lunacy.





Director Robin Herford, who most recently helmed How The Other Half Loves and Barefoot in the Park at The Mill at Sonning returns to direct Ayckbourn’s uproarious play - an hilarious and chaotic world of misunderstandings, mishaps and marital mayhem. Together with designer Michael Holt they were the creative team behind The Woman in Black, which ran 33 years in the West End and has completed 13 UK tours. Antony Eden, Damien Matthews and Ben Porter in the cast all starred in The Woman in Black.

Over one night we follow the comically entangled lives of four couples as they navigate an evening of bedroom hopping, heart-to-hearts, and tangled relationships.

Ernest and Delia, a middle-aged couple, are trying to celebrate their wedding anniversary in peace. Malcolm and Kate are dealing with a strained marriage and a malfunctioning bed. Newly engaged Jan and Nick find themselves in the middle of the chaos as they try to navigate the challenges of commitment. Troubled pair Trevor and Susannah are at the centre of the chaos as they meet the other couples, creating havoc wherever they go, leading to a side-splitting cascade of comic events.

