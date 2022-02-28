Photos: All New Cast Promo Photos For TEMPEST at the Pleasance London

All new cast promotional images have been released for Tempest, the much-anticipated new production from Wildcard Theatre.

Wildcard is the multi-award-winning company behind the Edinburgh Fringe hit Electrolyte, and they now apply their notorious gig-theatre style to Shakespeare's final play to invigorate and reawaken the classic tale.

Directed and adapted by Electrolyte's James Meteyard, and with original music from BBC Young Composer of the Year Jasmine Morris, this show is Shakespeare like you've never experienced it before.

Tempest runs at Pleasance London from 11th March - 3rd April 2022.