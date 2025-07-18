Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Marylebone Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Official production photography has been released today for the UK premiere of a new production of Alice in Wonderland at Marylebone Theatre which is now playing until 31 August 2025.

This internationally celebrated production brings Lewis Carroll’s much-loved classic to life with enchanting puppets, an original score and a kaleidoscope of colourful sets and costumes, promising to transport audiences down the rabbit hole and into the fantastical world of Wonderland.

The cast includes Charlotte Bradley (The Unfriend, Criterion Theatre; Cinderella, Gala Durham) as Alice, Eddie Ahrens (Jock Night, Seven Dials Playhouse; Jennie Lee, Mikron Theatre Company) as Cheshire Cat, Clare Brice (Wicked Part Two, Universal; Doctor Who, BBC1) as White Rabbit, Katriona Brown (The Vanishing Elephant, Cahoots Theatre; Around the World in 80 Days, York Theatre Royal) as Tweedle Dum, Honey Gabriel (Bossy, Zoo Co; Bard in the Yard, Will & Co) as Hatter, Sean Garratt (The Table, Blind Summit Theatre/Edinburgh Fringe First Award/World Tour; Tao Of Glass, Improbable Theatre) as Caterpillar/Dormouse, Skye Hallam (The Crown, Netflix; Heads or Tails, Offie Nomination, Brighton Fringe) as Tweedle Dee, Matthew Heywood (Little Shop of Horrors, UK Tour/Octagon Theatre Bolton; The Book Thief, DEM PRODUCTIONS) as Hare, and Daniel Page (USHERS: The Front of House Musical, The Other Palace, OFFIE Lead Performance Nomination; Billy Elliot, West End) as Queen of Hearts. The cast is completed by Sophie Wilkinson and Elliot Liburd as Swings.

The creative and production team includes Penny Farrow as Adapter, Nate Bertone as Director and Designer, Jack Weir as Lighting Designer, Ella Wahlström as Sound Designer, Chris Barlow as Puppet Designer, Nick Hockaday as Casting Director, Eva Sampson as Associate Director, Will Fricker as Associate Designer, Zoe Burt as Costume Supervisor and Paris Hoxton as Associate Casting Director. The show is co-produced by Deus Ex Machina (DEM) Productions, Ethan Walker, and Nate Bertone.

Since 2016, this critically acclaimed show has returned year after year to Australia’s major cities, playing to over 100,000 audience members to date.

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson