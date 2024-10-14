Photos: 20 Stories High Presents WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a stellar sell-out run, four of Shakespeare’s (in)famous characters are back for a national tour and gearing up to tell their side of the story! In this radical reimagining of Shakespeare’s works, 20 Stories High will be blowing off the dust and breathing a new lease of life into Shakespeare’s classics. See photos of the production.

Tackling stories steeped in racism, patriarchy and violence, these old tales will be repurposed with punchy verses and punky attitudes for the next generation. All shows will be creatively captioned, with one BSL interpreted show per venue, as well as featuring integrated audio description.

This fantastic female and non-binary-led cast will star Mary Savage (Richard, My Richard, Shakespeare North Playhouse; The Boy and The Bird, Liverpool Theatre Festival) as Lady Macbeth, alongside North Irish actor Beca Barton (Perverts, Kings Head Theatre; Our Last First, The Space) as Viola. They will be joined by Brummie-born creative Jada-Li Warrican (The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe, Birmingham Rep; We Could All Be Perfect, Sheffield Theatre) in the role of Ophelia, alongside Harriett O’Grady (Richard III, Liverpool Playhouse) as Cleopatra.

Striving to break down the stigma around Shakespeare, who the f--k is shakespeare? will retell a range of Shakespearean classics to diversify and encourage lovers, haters and newcomers of his work to explore and hear their stories first hand. Audiences will hear stories from Ophelia in Hamlet, Lady Macbeth from Macbeth, Cleopatra from Antony and Cleopatra, and Viola from Twelfth Night - but not as you know them! In this retelling, they are relatable, young and questioning their place in the world. All their lives, they have been told a specific narrative of who they are, but for the first time they will own the space to figure this out for themselves.

Photo Credit: Rebecca Oliver



The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

The cast of WHO THE F**K IS SHAKESPEARE?

Comments