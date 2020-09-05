Photo: Southwark Playhouse's New Venue is Almost Complete

The theatre revealed that its #FuturePlayhouse venue has reached "practical completion" on September 4.

Southwark Playhouse's plans to move to two new venues in 2021 have almost reached completion.

"There's still some snagging stuff and we won't open it until next year because of... everything... but we did let ourselves get just a tiny bit excited when we saw this, our shiny new box office foyer," a tweet from the theatre's official account reads.

Check out the photo below!

Our new #FuturePlayhouse venue reached practical completion this week. There's still some snagging stuff and we won't open it until next year because of... everything... but we did let ourselves get just a tiny bit excited when we saw this, our shiny new box office foyer. pic.twitter.com/1BXiahAzcI - Southwark Playhouse (@swkplay) September 4, 2020

