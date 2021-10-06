Photo: Sneak Peek of MAGGIE & TED

"Maggie" Thatcher (Clare Bloomer) and "Ted" Heath (Martin Jarvis) strolled through Westminster earlier this week ahead of their appearance in Michael McManus's smash hit radio theatre play "Maggie & Ted". The play will run at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford next week, from 12th - 16th October following a sell-out premiere at the Garrick Theatre in London earlier this year.

Check out a photo below!

The great Martin Jarvis is widely celebrated both for his stagecraft and also for his numerous radio and audio performances, including his legendary readings of the Just William books. "Maggie" will be played by Clare Bloomer, who has been described by Gyles Brandreth as "quite the best Margaret Thatcher I've seen".

ABOUT MAGGIE & TED

Staged as a radio theatre play, the comedy-drama follows "Ted" Heath and his hilarious and relentless feud with his successor, Margaret Thatcher. For over 20 years Margaret Thatcher and Edward Heath enthralled and appalled the British public with their profound political disagreements, reinforced by their intense personal dislike for one another. Now Maggie and Ted are back! "Mr. Europe" and the "Boadicea of Brexit" rollick their way onto the Surrey stage! Expect plenty of hand-bagging as these two titans of British politics reignite their long-running bitter feud. Written by Michael McManus who knew and worked with both protagonists.

DATES AND TICKET BOOKINGS

Tuesday 12th October - Saturday 16th October 2021

Tickets from £22.50 (Concessions and Members' discounts apply)

Show Times: Tuesday - Saturday evenings at 7:30pm, Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2:30pm

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins Theatre: Yvonne Arnaud Theatre Age Recommendation: 12+

Booking link: https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/maggie-and-ted

Box Office: 01483 44 00 00