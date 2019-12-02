Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SNOW QUEEN Turned On Finsbury Park Festive Lights

On Saturday 30th November, the cast of The Snow Queen at Park Theatre turned on the Blackstock Road festive lights alongside the Islington Mayor, Rakhia Ismail. Families also enjoyed a meet and greet with the cast at N4, the theatre's local library. The Snow Queen is a festive family adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen's classic story, focusing on the origins of the Queen who brings endless winter. The production runs at Park Theatre from 4th December 2019 - 4th January 2020"

Take a look at photos below!



Based on the original 1844 story by the renowned fairy tale writer Hans Christian Andersen, this story follows Gerda as she goes on an epic quest through the seasons to save her best friend Cei before she loses him to endless winter. With the help of bickering flowers, overworked teachers, confused princes and princesses, a talking reindeer and, of course, snowball fights, the pair just might be ready to grow up after all.







