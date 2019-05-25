Photo Flash: TAO Dance Theater Presents 4 & 9 At Sadler's

May. 25, 2019  

Master of minimalist movement Tao Ye founded TAO in 2008. Now famous for their stripped-down forms, the company brings two pieces from its Numerical Series, both featuring music from Tao's regular collaborator, the avant-garde composer Xiao He.

In 4, a quartet move together in perfectly coordinated formation, without ever touching, as if drawn by a magnetic wave.

Tao's latest work, 9, signifies a departure from the previous seven works in the series. A significant number in Chinese culture, representing a cycle of hardship and renewal, nine dancers hide connections within chaos.

https://www.sadlerswells.com/whats-on/2019/tao-dance-theater-4-and-9/

Photo Credit: Roy Tan

