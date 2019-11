Rehearsals have begun for Ha-Hum-Ah Theatre's co-production with into Bodmin of Luke Adamson's Oh No It Isn't!. Playing at the Old Library in Bodmin from November 27th Oh No It Isn't! is a tender and hilarious love letter to the world of theatre through the eyes of two dysfunctional pantomime dames. The cast includes James Marlowe and John Gregor with direction by Ben Kernow.





