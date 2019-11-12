Photo Flash: PEPPA PIG'S BEST DAY EVER Tour Launches This Month!

Peppa Pig's Best Day Ever, a brand new live show based on Entertainment One's (eOne) much loved animated TV series, will embark on an extensive 2019-2020 tour, and London season, running from 29 November 2019 - 5 January 2020, at the Duke of York's Theatre.

With the launch of Peppa Pig Live's 6th production, Peppa and friends will be jumping in muddy puddles across the UK and Ireland, as well as making a big splash in the West End for a strictly limited Christmas season. For full tour dates and schedule please go to: peppapiglive.com

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Peppa Pig Live, and their hugely successful productions, which have been enjoyed by over 1.5 million in the UK alone. Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played 8 consecutive West End Christmas seasons.

This new live stage adaptation of Peppa Pig is produced by leading children's theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor eOne. The production is directed and adapted for theatre by Richard Lewis, and features music from BAFTA award-winning composer Mani Svavarsson.

Richard has previously directed and adapted multiple Peppa Pig live stage shows including Peppa Pig's Adventure, Peppa Pig's Party, Peppa Pig's Treasure Hunt, Peppa Pig's Big Splash and Peppa Pig's Surprise.

Photo Credit: Dan Tsantilis





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You