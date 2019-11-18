Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For TREASURE ISLAND at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

A brand new adaptation of the Robert Louis Stevenson classic Treasure Island swashbuckles its way onto the stage at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this Christmas.

The show has been adapted by Nick Lane from the original book and promises songs, swords, talking vegetables, and a giant mechanical crab... called Susan.

The team of Fearsome Pirates - Alice Blundell, Niall Ransome, Ben Tolley, Marcquelle Ward and Scarlet Wilderink - are currently in rehearsals with Director and Choreographer Erin Carter, who says: "Anyone who's seen one of Nick's brilliantly bonkers Christmas shows at the SJT - Pinocchio, A (Scarborough) Christmas Carol or Alice in Wonderland - will know that he knows how reinvent a classic for Christmas, and this year will be no different!"

Treasure Island will also feature original music and songs from Olivier Award-winning composer Simon Slater. Design is by Helen Coyston and lighting design is by Paul Stear. The Associate Director is Chelsey Gillard, Assistant Choreographer is Stephanie Dattani, and the Fight Director is Kenan Ali. The Casting Director is Sarah Hughes, CDG.

Treasure Island can be seen in the Round at the SJT on various dates from Thursday 5 to Saturday 29 December. Tickets, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com.

Photo Credit: Sam Taylor





