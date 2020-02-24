Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE SEAGULL at the Playhouse Theatre

The Jamie Lloyd Company presents Anya Reiss' adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull. The cast is led by Emilia Clarke (Nina) with Danny Ashok (Medvedenko), Robert Glenister (Sorin), Tom Rhys Harries (Trigorin), Daniel Monks (Konstantin), Tamzin Outhwaite (Polina), Patrick Robinson (Dorn), Seun Shote (Shamrayev), Indira Varma (Arkadina), and Sophie Wu (Masha). The production opens at Playhouse Theatre on 19 March, with previews from 11 March, and runs until 30 May.

The Seagull is the second production in the Playhouse season, in association with British Airways, which opened last year with the critically acclaimed production of Edmond Rostand's Cyrano de Bergerac, in a new version by Martin Crimp and starring James McAvoy - running until 29 February 2020; and closes with Henrik Ibsen's A Doll's House, in a version by Frank McGuinness with Jessica Chastain, which opens on 18 June, with previews from 10 June and runs until 5 September 2020.

A young woman is desperate for fame and a way out. A young man is pining after the woman of his dreams. A successful writer longs for a sense of achievement. An actress wants to fight the changing of the times. In an isolated home in the countryside where dreams are in tatters, hopes dashed, hearts broken and there is nowhere left to turn, the only option is to turn on each other.

Box Office: 0844 871 7631

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/playhouse-theatre/





