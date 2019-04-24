Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE GLASS PIANO The Print Room At The Coronet

The Print Room at the Coronet is delighted to announce the cast for The Glass Piano, a new play by award winning writer Alix Sobler, based on the bizarre but true story of Princess Alexandra of Bavaria who thought she had swallowed a glass piano.

As Alexandra tiptoes carefully through the palace corridors, turning sideways to pass through doorways, terrified that at the slightest disturbance the piano would shatter inside her. Her father King Ludwig can do nothing to help - until a young man comes to the palace.

Princess Alexandra will be played by Stage Debut Award Winner Grace Molony, Ludwig I by actor, director and writer Timothy Walker, the nurse Galstina by Olivier Award Winner Suzan Sylvester and the young man, Lucien Bonaparte, by Laurence Ubong Williams. Biographies below.

Alix Sobler is a playwright and performer from New York whose dark comedies and topical plays have been performed across the US and Canada, winning a number of accolades. Her play The Great Divide won the 2015 Canadian Jewish Playwriting Competition, was a finalist in the 2015 Henley Rose Playwriting Competition for Women, and was produced at the Finborough Theatre in 2016 to great acclaim.

The Glass Piano is directed by Max Key, whose many productions include It Is Easy To Be Dead at Trafalgar Studios, for which he received an Olivier Award nomination.

Music composed by Gabriel Prokofiev, the grandson of Sergei Prokofiev, will be played on stage by prize-winning concert pianist Elizabeth Rossiter.

Set and lighting design is by Declan Randall, costume design by Deborah Andrews, choreography by Hubert Essakow, and sound design by Emma Laxton.

