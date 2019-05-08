Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE AUDIENCE

May. 8, 2019  

With SS Mendi, a co-production with Isango Ensemble, opening this week at Royal Opera House, Director of Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Samuel Hodges, today announces the full cast for a new staging of Peter Morgan's The Audience. Samuel Hodges directs Lizzie Hopley as Margaret Thatcher and Bobo MacDonald, Paul Kemp as all other Prime Ministers, Sharon Singh as The Equerry and Fay Burwell and Maddie Farmer share the role of Young Elizabeth, joining the previously announced Faye Castelow as Queen Elizabeth II. The production opens on 30 May, with previews from 24 May, and runs until 22 June.

65 Years. 13 Prime Ministers. One Queen.

For 65 years, the Queen has met her Prime Minister every week in an Audience at Buckingham Palace. Both parties agree never to repeat what is said. Not even to their spouses.

What is discussed? What secrets are shared? Does her Majesty have her favourites?

Sometimes intimate, often confessional, occasionally explosive, The Audience imagines the private moments that define a changing Britain. One head of state. Endless heads of government. This play asks where the real power lies.

Nuffield Southampton Theatres Director Samuel Hodges directs an intimate and re-worked production of the smash hit play from Peter Morgan, the writer of the critically acclaimed TV series The Crown and the Oscar award winning film The Queen.

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE AUDIENCE
Sharon Singh, Tom Jackson Greaves

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE AUDIENCE
Samuel Hodges, Faye Castelow, Tom Jackson Greaves

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE AUDIENCE
Samuel Hodges and Faye Castelow

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE AUDIENCE
Paul Kemp

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE AUDIENCE
Paul Kemp and Sharon Singh

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE AUDIENCE
Paul Kemp and Faye Castelow

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE AUDIENCE
Paul Kemp and Faye Castelow

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE AUDIENCE
Lizzie Hopley, Faye Castelow, and Samuel Hodges



