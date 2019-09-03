Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF) at Bristol Old Vic

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh along with partners Birmingham Repertory Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Northern Stage, Nuffield Southampton Theatres, Oxford Playhouse, and new partner Leeds Playhouse, present Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), presented in close collaboration with partners of the original production, Tron Theatre and Blood of the Young.

Playing multiple characters in this rip-roaring and irreverent all-female adaptation, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) brings together again the exceptional original cast, including: Tori Burgess (Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, The Lyceum; Bear Pit, Blood of the Young; Secret Show 1, Blood of the Young & Tron Theatre; Margaret Saves Scotland, Oran Mor, Traverse, Lemon Tree, Marilyn Imrie), Christina Gordon (Glory on Earth, The Lyceum; The Cheviot, The Stag and the Black, Black Oil, National Theatre of Scotland, Dundee Rep; Mancub, Cumbernauld Theatre; Rocket Post, National Theatre of Scotland), Hannah Jarrett-Scott (Glory on Earth, The Lyceum; The Taming of the Shrew, Sherman Theatre, Tron Theatre; The Wolves, Theatre Royal Stratford east; A Bottle of Wine and Patsy Cline, Gilded Baloon), Isobel McArthur (Wendy and Peter Pan, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, The Lyceum; Cyrano de Bergerac, The Lyceum, National Theatre of Scotland, Citizens Theatre; Daphne Oram's Wonderful World of Sound, Blood of the Young, Tron Theatre, Scottish Tour; Robin Hood, Manhattan Children's Thaetre; Avoidable Climbing, Take Me Somewhere, Citizens Theatre), and Meghan Tyler (A Streetcar Named Desire, Lyric Theatre Belfast; Medicine, Off the Middle with The Hope Theatre; The Persians, Oran Mor, Traverse Theatre; Look Back in Anger, Cumbernauld Theatre; Two Gentlemen of Verona, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Guilford Shakespeare Company; Shetland, BBC). They are joined by newcomer Felixe Forde, making her professional debut.

Having first opened at Tron Theatre to an overwhelming audience response in Summer 2018, the production will tour to UK venues over Autumn 2019 and Spring 2020, beginning with Bristol Old Vic, where it will open the Autumn season on 12 September 2019.

This is an adaptation like no other. Drawing on over two-hundred years of romantic pop history is Blood of the Young's unique take on a beloved novel - the hugely acclaimed Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of).

Six young women have a story to tell. You might have seen them, emptying the chamber pots and sweeping ash from the grate; the overlooked and the undervalued making sure those above stairs find their happy ending. Of course, they've always been running the show - after all 'You can't have a whirlwind romance without clean bedding' - but tonight, the servants are also playing every part.

Men, money and microphones will be fought over in this loving and irreverent all-female adaptation of Jane Austen's unrivalled literary classic. Let the ruthless match-making begin.





