Photos: Inside Rehearsal For HAPPY DAYS at Riverside Studios

Rehearsal images have been released for Happy Days directed by Trevor Nunn and starring Lisa Dwan, running at Riverside Studios, 11 June - 25 July.

Winnie and her husband Willie are stuck in every sense of the word. Endless days and nights pass by while they struggle on, with only each other for company. Winnie takes comfort in the monotony of her existence, passing the time by completing routine tasks, her blithe and buoyant manner allowing her to believe 'another happy day' is occurring. But ritual and a sunny disposition can only keep Winnie's head above the parapet for so long, before the futility of her and Willie's existence threatens to engulf her completely. This enduring, potent, and lively tale of existential limbo presents a playful, but poignant look, at human strength and survival amidst the most surreal of circumstances.