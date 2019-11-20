Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For ESCAPE FROM PLANET TRASH at Pleasance

Reuniting the whole team behind last year's hugely successful How To Catch a Krampus, Sink The Pink and Ginger Johnson return to Pleasance Islington for five-weeks of queer, campy, Christmas fun all set to an out- of-this-world live score.

It's 2050 and in a galaxy not too far from our own, Planet Trash is the most dangerous place in the solar system - the dumping ground for the universe. As the countdown to Christmas begins, the planet faces a new danger, an impending solar flare that threatens to obliterate Planet Trash, and a discarded weapon the Intergalactic Government is desperate to retrieve. All that stands between Planet Trash and complete annihilation is a crack team of unlikely queer space explorers, and Ginger Johnson, the last remaining resident of the doomed planet, who is refusing to return home. Can they escape the planet before it explodes, can they find the weapon and disarm it, and will they make it home for Christmas?

An antidote to the soulless mega clubs, Sink The Pink are a collective of queens, club kids, pop superstars, creative juggernauts, flamboyant dancers, and acclaimed designers. Founded in 2008 by two best friends Glyn Fussell and Amy Redmond, Sink The Pink has grown from humble beginnings at Bethnal Green Working Men's Club to be one of the biggest LGBTQ nights in the world, selling out venues such as the Brixton Academy, Roundhouse and Troxy, and touring the world with Melanic C.

Wildcat gin will be taking over the Pleasance Bar for the duration of Escape From Planet Trash, keeping space travellers well lubricated with classic G+Ts and a show inspired cocktail.

Tickets: www.pleasance.co.uk | 020 7609 1800

Photo Credit: Ali Wright





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You