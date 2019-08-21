Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Derby Theatre and Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

Derby Theatre and the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch have released rehearsal images for their upcoming production of Richard Bean's classic farce One Man Two Guvnors which opens at Derby Theatre from Saturday 7 until Saturday 28 September, before moving on to play at the Queen's Theatre from Wednesday 2 until Saturday 19 October.

One Man, Two Guvnors is a side-splitting mix of physical comedy, farce and live music and has remained a huge hit with audiences and the press alike since the National Theatre's production opened to rave reviews in 2011. The play continued to be a runaway success when it later toured the UK, played in the West End and on Broadway and later played Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand.

Playing the central role of Francis Henshall will be David O'Reilly. David has numerous stage and TV credits to his name, with highlights including: The Catherine Tate Show Live and The Book of Mormon(both in the West End); Grease (a No. 1 UK Tour) and the popular sitcom Benidorm for ITV.

Joining David will be David Cardy, playing the role of Charlie. David played Chris, the husband of Pauline Quirke's character, Sharon in the popular and long-running sitcom for the BBC, Birds of a Feather. David's other TV credits

include: The Bill, A Touch of Frost, Eastenders and Silent Witness. Joining them, as part of the wonderful line-up of top-class actor-musicians, will be: Samantha Hull (A Christmas Carol for the RSC, Half a Sixpence at the Noel Coward Theatre and a UK tour of Jersey Boys); George Kemp (The Trial of Christine Keeler, BBC and Rope, Queen's Theatre Hornchurch); Alice Frankham (Sleeping Beauty, Theatre Royal Stratford East and Robin Hood for Derby LIVE and Little Wolf Entertainment);TJ Holmes (The Hired Man for Queen's Theatre Hornchurch and Two Gentleman of Verona for Shakespeare's Globe and Liverpool Everyman); Ivan Stott (The Jungle Book and Goldilocks and the Three Bears for Derby Theatre and composer for numerous Derby Theatre productions); Duane Hannibal (Of Mice and Men and The Wind in the Willows for Birmingham); Jack Brett (Peter Pan,Derby Theatre); Craig Armstrong (director of Fat Friends the Musical, actor in Billy Elliot The Musical in the West End and Whistle Down the Wind for Bill Kenwright) and Rosie Strobel (Grimms' Fairytales, Guildford Shakespeare Company).

One Man, Two Guvnors will feature a live skiffle band which includes: Oraine Johnson (The Jungle Book for Derby Theatre); Dominic Gee Burch (Footloose, UK and International Tour); Jay Osborne (Cilla the Musical and Dreamboats and Petticoats ,Bill Kenwright) and Tomas Wolstenholme (Cinderella, Bolton Octagon). The skiffle band will treat the audience to some pre-show music before each performance.

One Man, Two Guvnors is directed by Derby Theatre's Artistic Director Sarah Brigham.

For more information and to book tickets, call the Derby Theatre Box Office on 01332 593939 or book online at www.derbytheatre.co.uk. Jump the queue and book early - with 50% off preview performances - by becoming a Derby Theatre Friend today (contact Box Office for more information).

Photo Credit: Robert Day





