Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Bridge Theatre's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

May. 13, 2019  

Gwendoline Christie, Oliver Chris, David Moorst and Hammed Animashaun lead the cast as Titania, Oberon, Puck and Bottom in Nicholas Hytner's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream which has its first performance in the Bridge Theatre's immersive format on Monday 3 June.

The theatre becomes the forest - a dream world of flying fairies, contagious fogs and moonlight revels. The seating is wrapped around the action while the immersive tickets allow the story to be followed on foot.

The production re-unites the team responsible for last year's smash-hit Julius Caesar. Direction is by Nicholas Hytner, design byBunny Christie, costume by Christina Cunningham, lighting by Bruno Poet and sound by Paul Arditti. Joining the team will be composer Grant Olding and movement director Arlene Phillips.

The full cast is Paul Adeyefa (Demetrius), Hammed Animashaun (Bottom), Charlotte Atkinson (Moth), Tessa Bonham Jones(Helena), Oliver Chris (Oberon/Theseus), Gwendoline Christie (Titania/Hippolyta), Jermaine Freeman (Flute), Isis Hainsworth (Hermia), Chipo Kureya (Peasebottom), Francis Lovehall (Starveling), Kevin McMonagle (Egeus), Ami Metcalf(Snout), Jamie-Rose Monk (Snug), Felicity Montagu (Quince), David Moorst (Puck), Lennin Nelson-McClure (Mustardseed),Rachel Tolzman (Fairy), Jay Webb (Cobweb) and Kit Young (Lysander).

A Midsummer Night's Dream runs at the Bridge Theatre from 3 June - 31 August 2019 and has its opening night on Tuesday 11 June 2019. Evening performances are Monday to Saturday at 7.30pm with weekday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

Three hundred immersive tickets at £25 are available in advance for each performance with a special allocation of £15 immersive tickets held for Young Bridge members, a free scheme for those under 26.

Isis Hainsworth and Kit Young

Oliver Chris and the cast

Rachel Tolzman and the cast

Tessa Bonham Jones and Kit Young

Gwendoline Christie

Oliver Chris

Paul Adeyefa

Oliver Chris and the cast

Chipo Kureya, Jay Webb, David Moorst

Hammed Animashaun and the cast

David Moorst

Gwendoline Christie, David Moorst, and Oliver Chris

Oliver Chris and the cast

Hammed Animashaun and the cast

Rachel Tolzman, Jay Webb, Lennin Nelson-McClure

Paul Adeyefa, Tessa Bonham Jones

Hammed Animashaun



    popup