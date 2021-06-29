Photos: Inside Rehearsal For ANNA X at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released for Anna X at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

Joseph Charlton's Anna X previews from 10 July, and runs until 4 August.

Immersed in an addictive world of front-row fashion shows, private views, and endless parties, Anna and Ariel find themselves struggling to keep up with New York's dazzling social elite. How far will two outsiders go to construct the identities they want? And at what price?

Golden Globe Award-winner Emma Corrin and Royal Television Society's 2019 Breakthrough star Nabhaan Rizwan make their West End debuts in this searing tale of self-invention, determination, and deceit. ANNA X is a new play by Joseph Charlton, directed by Daniel Raggett which originally ran at the Vault Festival in 2019.



ANNA X is a fictional imagining inspired by real life events, and was originally produced by Rebecca Gwyther at the VAULT Festival, 2019.