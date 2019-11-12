Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With DICK WHITTINGTON At Theatre Royal Stratford East

Theatre Royal Stratford East is in rehearsal for this year's pantomime, Dick Whittington, directed by John Haidar.

The cast includes Sèverine Howell-Meri as Dick Whittington, Tom Giles as King Rat, Harry Jardine as Nathaniel, Vedi Roy as Lady Lush, Bree Smith as Grandma, Lizzie Winkler as Mayor and Francesca Zoutewelle as Alice.

Pack your bags! It's time to hit the road and follow your dreams...

Join Dick Whittington on his quest to find adventure, fame and fortune in London, at Stratford East's annual must-see pantomime. Will he defeat the villainous rodent who's taken control of the city?

Expect Stratford East's much-loved mix of original show-stopping songs, belly-tickling laughs and sprinkle of magic (and perhaps a bit of snow) in this year's festive treat for all ages.

Nadia Fall, Artistic Director of Stratford East, said: "Stratford East's tradition of staging a panto at Christmas goes as far back as the 19th century, and it remains an essential part of our history. We're so excited for this cast and creative team to bring their own festive magic to our theatre this Christmas and continue this much-loved tradition."

John Haidar, Director of Dick Whittington, said: "I'm delighted to be directing at Theatre Royal Stratford East for the first time and to be working on its legendary pantomime. It's a theatre that's an integral part of London's cultural identity and to be there telling this story, which places London at its centre, is a treat. I'm looking forward to collaborating with our fantastic cast and creative team to reimagine this timeless folk tale of a city in crisis, and its brilliantly eclectic cast of characters, for Stratford audiences this Christmas."

