Photo Flash: In Rehearsal For DADDY LONG LEGS At The Barn Theatre

Rebecca Jayne-Davies and Ryan Bennett will star in The Barn Theatre's (Best Fringe Theatre - The Stage Awards 2019) upcoming production of Daddy Long Legs, the theatre's first musical production of 2019.

The award winning musical with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird, is based on the classic novel by Jean Webster that inspired the 1955 film starring Fred Astaire. The production is directed by Kirstie Davis, with design by Gregor Donnelly, musical direction by Charlie Ingles and runs from 2 October - 2 November 2019.

Daddy Long Legs is set in turn-of-the-century New England and tells the story of orphan Jerusha Abbott and her mysterious benefactor who agrees to send her to college, who she dubs 'Daddy Long Legs' after seeing his elongated shadow.

With a score of stunning musical numbers, Daddy Long Legs is the tale of two lives colliding and unfolding through Jerusha's letters addressing her Daddy Long Legs, working as an insight into her innermost thoughts of the world. Daddy Long Legs is an uplifting piece of theatre that questions identity whilst highlighting the importance of education, imagination and love.

Daddy Long Legs is part of The Barn's 2019 season of in-house productions. The season includes four other productions: a brand new production of the comic thriller, The 39 Steps, which runs until 10 August 2019; a reimagining of Charles Dickens' festive masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, which opens from 27 November - 4 January; and Michael Morpurgo's The Butterfly Lion and William Shakespeare's classic history, Henry V, which completed their runs earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Collins





