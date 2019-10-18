Photo Flash: Igor X Moreno Premiere New Show BEAT And Installation LIMITED CELESTIAL SPACE

This Autumn, London-based artists, performers and contemporary dance company Igor x Moreno premiered their brand-new work BEAT at The Lowry, alongside their first art-gallery installation commission Limited Celestial Space (until 27 Nov) inspired by their earlier work Andante, which will also be performed at the venue on Fri 18 Oct.

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of The Place, where Igor Urzelai and Moreno Solinas are Associates, and originally trained together and started collaborating over 10 years ago, BEAT will have its London premiere there on 1-2 November.

Their new work BEAT started from questioning what it means to be part of a generation that was brought up with the promise of endless possibilities in this part of the world. Created in collaboration with DJ Martha Pazienti Caidan, dancer Margarita Elliot and lighting designer Seth Rook Williams, the piece engages with the idea of the multiple identities and personalities that we all possess becoming a celebration of the fatigue, pain and uncertainty of deciding, moment by moment, who we are.

Continuing their long-standing relationship with The Lowry, who commissioned and are re-staging their previous work Andante, Igor x Moreno have been invited to develop a piece for EDIT, their series of gallery residencies, installations and interruptions. Limited Celestial Space takes Andante as a starting point, adapting and developing it for a gallery space.

Igor x Moreno's work is characterised by an interest in the moving body and the immediacy of action as a vehicle for meaning, ideas and desires. Together with a team of collaborators (DJs, dancers, light, sound and visual designers) each of their works engage with aspects of how to connect with people in the moment, creating sensory experiences through sound, light, movement and smell, crossing boundaries between artforms. Their work tours internationally and they have a second base in S'ALA spazio per artist*, an artist residency space in Sardinia.



Marguerita Elliott

Marguerita Elliott

Marguerita Elliott

Credit Michael Pollard

Credit Michael Pollard

Credit Michael Pollard

Credit Michael Pollard

Photo by Alicia Clarke

Photo by Alicia Clarke

Photo by Alicia Clarke

Photo by Alicia Clarke





