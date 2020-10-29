Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for GHBOY at Charing Cross Theatre

The production opens at the Charing Cross Theatre on 10 November 2020.

James Quaife Productions announced the world première of Paul Harvard's debut play GHBoy - opening at the Charing Cross Theatre on 10 November 2020, with previews from 4 November, and runs until 28 November. Jon Pashley directs Sylvester Akinrolabu (Devon/Calvin/Chima/Josh/Delroy /William), Geoff Aymer (Benjamin), Marc Bosch (Sergi Castell), Buffy Davis (Debbie Finch), Jimmy Essex (Robert Finch), Devesh Kishore (Simon Waring), and Aryana Ramkhalawon (Jasminder Panghal).

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Social distancing measures will be in operation at the Charing Cross Theatre, with a maximum capacity of 105 seats for each performance, with tickets available in single tickets up to groups of 4. All patrons, unless they have a known medical condition, will be required to wear a face covering at the venue. For full details on the measures implemented to ensure audience safety and wellbeing, please see: https://ghboy.co.uk/covid19-safety.

The burgeoning party scene of East London hides a dark secret: a swathe of young men dying unexpectedly, with whispers of an unnamed killer.

In the midst of all this, Robert is grieving the death of his father. He desperately wants to be a better person, but trapped in a pattern of substance abuse and infidelity, he has a lingering fear that he will never find love and acceptance. Unexpectedly, his boyfriend Sergio proposes, compelling Robert to turn his back on addiction and self-sabotage - before he destroys this final chance at happiness.

But first, he must confront a truth buried deep within his subconscious, something he himself doesn't yet fully understand.

This brand-new piece of theatre tackles the misconceptions around gay culture and promiscuity. Something far more ominous is driving men like Robert to the point of self-destruction...

Photo credit: Credit Adam Stevens Productions

Marc Bosch

Sylvester Akinrolabu, Jimmy Essex

Sylvester Akinrolabu, Jimmy Essex

Jimmy Essex

Marc Bosch, Jimmy Essex

Jimmy Essex

Devesh Kishore

Jimmy Essex, Marc Bosch

Aryana Ramkhalawon

Shows View More UK Regional Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You