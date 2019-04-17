Photo Flash: First Look at the UK Tour of CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN

Based on the best-selling novel by Louis de Bernières, CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is adapted by Evening Standard Award-winner and Golden Globe and BAFTA Award nominee Rona Munro and is directed by Olivier and Tony Award nominee Melly Still

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is an epic love story set on the Greek island of Cephalonia. It follows the lives of Dr Iannis, his beautiful, strong-willed daughter Pelagia and the Italian Captain Antonio Corelli, during the Italian and German occupation of the island in World War II.

CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is produced by Neil Laidlaw, Rose Theatre Kingston and Birmingham Repertory Theatre





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You