Photo Flash: First Look at the UK Tour of CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN

Apr. 17, 2019  
Based on the best-selling novel by Louis de Bernières, CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is adapted by Evening Standard Award-winner and Golden Globe and BAFTA Award nominee Rona Munro and is directed by Olivier and Tony Award nominee Melly Still.
CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is an epic love story set on the Greek island of Cephalonia. It follows the lives of Dr Iannis, his beautiful, strong-willed daughter Pelagia and the Italian Captain Antonio Corelli, during the Italian and German occupation of the island in World War II.
CAPTAIN CORELLI'S MANDOLIN is produced by Neil Laidlaw, Rose Theatre Kingston and Birmingham Repertory Theatre.

Alex Mugnaioni and Elizabeth Mary Williams

Elizabeth Mary Williams and Madison Clare

Alex Mugnaioni and company

Alex Mugnaioni and Madison Clare

Alex Mugnaioni and Madison Clare

Ashley Gayle and Madison Clare

Ashley Gayle

Elizabeth Mary Williams

Eve Polycarpou and Madison Clare

Joseph Long

Joseph Long, Madison Clare, and Luisa Guerreiro

Ashley Gale and Madison Clare

Luisa Guerreiro

Madison Clare and Alex Mugnaioni

Madison Clare

Madison Clare Kezrena James, and Luisa Guerreiro

Ryan Donaldson and Fred Fergus

Company

Company

Company

Company



