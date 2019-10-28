Photo Flash: First Look at the Brand New Boulevard Theatre

Stunning new images of the Boulevard theatre have today been released days after the theatre opened its doors to the public for the first time for the London premiere of Dave Malloy's Ghost Quartet, directed by Bill Buckhurst. Press night for Ghost Quartet is 31 October. The restaurant is also now open from 8am daily. Alongside this is a vibrant late night and Sunday programme including a wide range of jazz, comedy, poetry, and more.

The Boulevard Theatre is located in the heart of Soho in Walker's Court. Architects SODA studio, in collaboration with theatre specialists Charcoalblue, have designed an innovative new flexible space which features Europe's most advanced revolving theatre and a two-floor glass bridge leading to a restaurant and bar area. For more information on the building, download the press pack here.

The Boulevard Theatre's inaugural production Ghost Quartet will run alongside a packed roster of late-night and Sunday performances. These will include the West End's newest female-led improv night THE YES QUEENS curated by Julie Clare with guest performers such as Pippa Evans and Ruth Bratt. Award-winning comics Kiri Pritchard-Mclean and Nina Conti present the best in established and emerging comedy talent with LATE NIGHT SCENE. New music night SOHO SOUNDS: JAZZ, curated by the Copasetic Foundation, will feature performers including David McAlmont, China Moses and Vimala Rowe. Curated by Nadim Naaman, FINALE will feature West End stars such as Natasha Barnes, Fra Fee and Sabrina Aloueche performing stripped back show tunes. The Black Cat Cabaret will present AFTER DARK, a new cabaret night hosted by Dusty Limits. SUNDAY SERVICE: CONCERTS will see an eclectic music programme, curated by Katy Hamilton and Benjamin Cox, including iyatraQuartet, the Hermes Experiment and The London Klezmer Quartet. Artists confirmed so far for SUNDAY SERVICE: POETRY include Inua Ellams, Helen Mort and Richard Scott. SUNDAY SERVICE: PODCASTS takes the freshest voices out of your headphones and into our auditorium, and will feature popular titles such as Standard Issue, Freelance Pod and The Showstopper! Podcast.

For up to date listings for the Late Night and Sunday programme at the Boulevard Theatre please see www.boulevardtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/





