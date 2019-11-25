Photo Flash: First Look at WHITE CHRISTMAS at Dominion Theatre

Celebrate the magic of Christmas with the spectacular new production of Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS. The perfect heart-warming family musical will turn London's Dominion Theatre merry and bright for a strictly limited season until 4 January 2020.

Following an acclaimed sell-out season at Curve, Leicester, WHITE CHRISTMAS stars Danny Mac (Sunset Boulevard, Strictly Come Dancing Finalist) and Olivier-nominated Dan Burton (Gypsy, Singin' in the Rain) alongside Danielle Hope (BBC's Over The Rainbow Winner), Clare Halse (Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street), Brenda Edwards (We Will Rock You, Chicago, ITV's Loose Women) and Olivier Award-nominated Michael Brandon (Dempsey and Makepeace, Jerry Springer: The Opera).

Brought to life by acclaimed Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Annie, Breakfast at Tiffany's) and two-time Olivier Award-winning choreographer Stephen Mear (Mary Poppins), this 'glorious revival' (The Telegraph) features the classic songs Blue Skies, Sisters and the most famous festive song of all... White Christmas.

www.whitechristmasthemusical.co.uk

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





