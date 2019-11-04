Photo Flash: First Look at THURSFORD CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR 2019

The festive season begins this week in the Norfolk village of Thursford as Thursford Christmas Spectacular, one of the nation's most lavish and highly anticipated annual Christmas events, begins performances. Now in its 43rd year, Thursford Christmas Spectacular will run for seven weeks from 6th November to 23rd December, with many performances already sold out.

The glittering rhinestone and tinsel-packed variety show has been seen by over 5.7 million people since opening its doors in 1977 and regularly attracts up to 50 coaches a day from far and wide.

Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Hewlett is new to Thursford Christmas Spectacular for 2019. The wonderfully witty comedian and ventriloquist will introduce this year's speciality acts including one of the world's top acrobatic Cyr wheel specialists Billy George (as seen on BBC's Tumble, ITV's Britain's Got Talent, Get Your Act Together and as special guest on Diversity's UK Arena Tour Up Close and Personal) and the phenomenal, gravity-defying, international roller skating double act Royer and Emelie.

Returning to the Christmas stage is leading theatre organist Phil Kelsall, dazzling audiences on The Mighty Wurlitzer, one of Thursford Collection's most prized possessions, the centre piece for the show and one of the largest remaining Wurlitzers in Europe.

Over 3000 West End and Broadway performers auditioned this year for the company of over 120 dancers, singers and musicians who will perform show-tunes, chart toppers and rock 'n' roll favourites to Irish-dancing, the Can Can and classic Christmas carols.

With a production budget of £2 million this year and the installation of a brand new lighting experience, Christmas 2019 is set to see the highly anticipated family-run show have its biggest and best season to date.

This year, Thursford Christmas Spectacular won (for a second time) the award for 'Best Event for Groups' at the Group Travel Awards held at the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel in London, beating fellow 2019 nominees in the groups category: Christmas at Kew; Classical Spectacular at the Royal Albert Hall, Edinburgh Tattoo; John Rutter's Christmas Celebration with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Longleat's Festival of Light, The R.H.S. Hampton Court Flower Show; and Royal Ascot.

Nestled in the beautiful Norfolk countryside, the truly unique Thursford Collection also includes Santa's Magical Journey, an enchanted trip for children and grandchildren through a festive fantasy land to meet Father Christmas and the Steam Engine Museum, the world's largest collection of steam engines and organs. The Garden Pavilion transforms into a festive celebration of cafés, restaurant, bar, and shopping village, home to the famous Christmas Shop and pantry; and the luxurious, award-winning bed and breakfast Holly Lodge is just a 3 minute walk away.



Steve Hewlett and dancers

Silk dancer

Showgirls

Royer and Emelie

Rock N Roll

Masquerade

Hoedown Barn

Charlie Chaplins

Billy George Cyr Wheel





