Photo Flash: First Look at THE TYLER SISTERS at Hampstead Theatre

Jan. 6, 2020  

The Tyler Sisters comes to the Hampstead Theatre, beginning January 7.

Directed by Abigail Graham, this innovative new play explores the deep and unruly waters of sisterhood. The cast will include Caroline Faber as Maddy, Angela Griffin as Katrina and Bryony Hannah as Gail.

Three women, forty years, one ever-evolving bond. Alexandra Wood's innovative new play explores the deep and unruly waters of sisterhood. Fake sick days, Stonehenge, roller skates, champagne and glow-in-the-dark stars. The Tyler Sisters is a funny, heartening exploration of time, and the unassuming moments that make up our lives.



