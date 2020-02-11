Photo Flash: First Look at OPERA UNDONE: TOSCA & LA BOHEME at the King's Head Theatre

King's Head Theatre presents Puccini double-bill OPERA UNDONE: TOSCA & LA BOHEME which began previews at Trafalgar Studios 2 on 5 February and runs until 7 March with a press night on Tuesday 11 February.

Get a first look in the photos below!

OPERA UNDONE: TOSCA & LA BOHEME is a new strand of the King's Head Theatre's celebrated opera programming, whereby famous operas are radically reimagined in a new 60-minute format, sung entirely in English and featuring gender-swapped roles. La bohème is a thoroughly modern look at relationships, addiction and co-dependency in London's hip and happening Peckham. Tosca is an electrifying tale of love lies and abuse set in 1940's New York.

OPERA UNDONE: TOSCAR & LA BOHEME is directed by, Artistic Director of King's Head Theatre, Adam Spreadbury-Maher with musical direction by David Eaton.

Photo Credit: Ali Wright



La Boheme

La Boheme

La Boheme

La Boheme

La Boheme

La Boheme

La Boheme

La Boheme

La Boheme

La Boheme

La Boheme

La Boheme

La Boheme

Tosca

Tosca

Tosca

Tosca

Tosca

Tosca

Tosca





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You