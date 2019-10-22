Photo Flash: First Look at MOLD RIOTS

Get a first look at Mold Riots, the large scale promenade production around the streets of Mold, produced by Theatr Clwyd. The production runs until 26 October.

The production is performed by four professional actors, and a community cast of over 100 Mold locals including 30 children.

Summer, 1869. Miners stand trial in Mold for attacking their manager after their wages are lowered. A crowd has assembled to hear the verdict - will they get a fair hearing? Stones will be thrown and blood will be shed but will anyone find justice?

Photo Credit: Samuel Taylor Photography



