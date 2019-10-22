Photo Flash: First Look at MOLD RIOTS

Article Pixel Oct. 22, 2019  

Get a first look at Mold Riots, the large scale promenade production around the streets of Mold, produced by Theatr Clwyd. The production runs until 26 October.

The production is performed by four professional actors, and a community cast of over 100 Mold locals including 30 children.

Summer, 1869. Miners stand trial in Mold for attacking their manager after their wages are lowered. A crowd has assembled to hear the verdict - will they get a fair hearing? Stones will be thrown and blood will be shed but will anyone find justice?

Photo Credit: Samuel Taylor Photography

Photo Flash: First Look at MOLD RIOTS

Photo Flash: First Look at MOLD RIOTS
Christopher Owen Earl

Photo Flash: First Look at MOLD RIOTS
Gethin Alderman

Photo Flash: First Look at MOLD RIOTS
Gethin Alderman

Photo Flash: First Look at MOLD RIOTS
Kai Own

Photo Flash: First Look at MOLD RIOTS
Lauren Fitzpatrick

Photo Flash: First Look at MOLD RIOTS
Maisie Langridge



Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Two Weeks Left To Nominate For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Queen Musical WE WILL ROCK YOU Will Play The Netherlands
  • Nominations Open For The 2019 BroadwayWorld Netherlands Awards, Presented by TodayTix!
  • Actors Anonymous Present THE GOD OF CARNAGE