Photo Flash: First Look at Iris Theatre's HAMLET, Starring Non-Binary Actor Jenet Le Lacheur

Get a first look at Iris Theatre's HAMLET, running 19 June - 27 July in the grounds of St Paul's Church, Covent Garden, with non-binary transgender actor, Jenet Le Lacheur, in the title role.

Central to this contemporary production is an exploration of identity, gender and meaning.

Amid the rubble of the old politics, a populist King rose to power, promising a return to England's golden age. But now he is dead, murdered; and in the following bloodbath his brother has seized the throne. A masked figure has been seen, stalking the shadows. There is whisper of a resistance, gathering in the dark. To be or not to be, that is the question - but does the nation's heir, Hamlet, have the answer? Uphold the status quo; or join the rebellion? The audience will be asked to decide.

Using extensive video and filmed footage, this production approaches Hamlet's story through multiple layers of overlapping storytelling. Footage of state propaganda will be interrupted by a shadowy resistance, broadcasting grainy CCTV footageshowing a hidden truth. But who is posting them and can they be trusted? Now all images can be altered, nothing is as it seems.

A radical soundtrack, and a band of players inspired by voguing club kids, will bring energy and joy to this thrilling production.

Cast: Jenet Le Lacheur, Clare Bloomer, Vinta Morgan, Paula James, Jenny Horsthuis, Joe Parker, Harold Addo

Creative team: Director: Daniel Winder. Set Designer: Mike Leopold. Fight Choreographer: Nathaniel Marten. Costume Designer: Mady Berry. Lighting Designer: Benjamin Polya. Sound Designer: Filipe Gomes.



Clare Bloomer and Jenet Le Lacheur

Jenet Le Lacheur

Joe Parker and Jenet Le Lacheur

Joe Parker

Joe Parker

Paula James

Vinta Morgan, Clare Bloomer, Joe Parker, Harold Addo, Jenet Le Lacheur





