Photos: First Look at EXTINCT at Theatre Royal Stratford East

EXTINCT, written by April De Angelis, with director and dramaturg Kirsty Housley, at Theatre Royal Stratford East.

The production runs Wednesday 30 June - Sat 17 July 2021.

What drives a person to rebel? What is the journey a citizen has to take before they decide to disobey the laws of their own country? From psychiatrists to vicars, classroom assistants to actors - What is their story?

April De Angelis' urgent new play takes on the climate emergency head on using a tapestry of testimonials from environmental activists. Starring Kiran Landa.

Learn more and book: www.stratfordeast.com | 020 8534 0310

Photo Credit: The Other Richard