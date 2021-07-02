Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at EXTINCT at Theatre Royal Stratford East

The production runs Wednesday 30 June – Sat 17 July 2021.

Jul. 2, 2021  

EXTINCT, written by April De Angelis, with director and dramaturg Kirsty Housley, at Theatre Royal Stratford East.

What drives a person to rebel? What is the journey a citizen has to take before they decide to disobey the laws of their own country? From psychiatrists to vicars, classroom assistants to actors - What is their story?

April De Angelis' urgent new play takes on the climate emergency head on using a tapestry of testimonials from environmental activists. Starring Kiran Landa.

Learn more and book: www.stratfordeast.com | 020 8534 0310

Photo Credit: The Other Richard


